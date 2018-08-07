The national flag will fly at half mast in Delhi, all state capitals and across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday as a mark of respect to DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday, the home ministry announced in New Delhi.

The veteran Dravidian leader and and former Tamil Nadu chief minister will also be accorded a state funeral, which will take place on Wednesday in Chennai.

The government of India will observe state mourning across the country on Wednesday and there will be no official entertainment during the day, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The state government has declared a day's holiday on Wednesday for his final rites. His mortal remains would be kept at Rajaji Hall for VIPs and public to pay homage, she said.

State honours will be accorded to Karunanidhi and the tricolour will be draped over him, she said, adding a gun salute will also be given to the late leader.

Palaniswami has directed that a condolence message be published in the state gazette.

