Karnataka Crisis Live | Survival Not Important, Discuss Who Conspired To Topple Govt: Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) ruling coalition faces its toughest challenge in the form of a trust vote on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly today.

Battered by resignations of legislators and withdrawal of support by independent MLAs, the government has been on life support since the beginning of this month.

The trust vote comes a day after the Supreme Court, in its interim order, said the Speaker was free to decide on resignations but added the rebel MLAs cannot be forced to participate in the proceedings today.

1:06 AM: In his speech on the floor of the house, Kumaraswamy emphasised there should be a debate, adding it was the BJP trying to avoid any discussion and Yeddyurappa was in a hurry.

12:48 AM: "When a member chooses not to come, our attendants will not permit them to sign the register of attendance. The concerned member will not be entitled to draw any emolument that is meant for the member to be drawn for being present in the House," says speaker KR Ramesh Kumar.

11:50 AM: The debate on the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly has led to a ruckus, with the opposition MLAs continuing their call for Kumaraswamy's resignation as CM.

11:45 AM: As Kumaraswamy moves the motion, opposition BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa says the confidence vote process should be completed in a single day.

11:42 AM: Unlike BS Yeddyurappa, who had resigned due to the lack of numbers just days after taking oath as the chief minister of Karnataka in 2018, CM Kumaraswamy has once again said that despite challenges facing his government, he will prove his government has the majority.

11:38 AM: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks in the Assembly now. The proceedings in the Assembly may continue until tomorrow before the government is put to test.

11:36 AM: The Speaker of the Assembly was always fair but even his role has been questioned, says CM Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, N Mahesh, the BSP MLA, is not present in the House during trust motion, reports ANI.

11:30 AM: "My government has faced many challenges. I never spoke during the crisis. Rebel MLAs went to Supreme Court with the help of the BJP," says Kumaraswamy.

11:28 AM: "I haven't come just because there is a question on whether I can run a coalition government or not. Events have shown that even the role of the Speaker has been put under jeopardy by some legislators," Kumaraswamy said.

11:24 AM: CM Kumaraswamy is currently addressing the assembly ahead of the trust vote on his government, which, according to BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, has lost the mandate.

10:38 AM: Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling coalition continue to put up a brave face and say they are confident the ruling bloc will prove its numbers and survive the trust vote.

"We are confident of facing and winning the floor test, as our leaders have been trying their best to get as many of the 13 legislators who resigned from the Assembly. With Reddy agreeing to withdraw, we hope more will follow," Congress spokesman Ravi Gowda told IANS on Wednesday.

10:23 AM: Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa says the BJP is sure about its strength in the house.

10:13 AM: The proceedings in the Assembly are expected to start at 11 AM.