Thursday, Dec 02, 2021
CM Bommai Urges Centre To Abstain From Implementing Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Project Before Karnataka's Mekedatu Is Cleared

The Supreme Court had on November 16 issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking replies in six weeks in connection with the proposed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project.

2021-12-02T19:51:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 7:51 pm

CM Basavaraja S Bommai requested the Centre to refrain from giving a nod to Tamil Nadu's intra-state Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar river linking project till Karnataka's Mekedatu project is not cleared.

Bommai held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on several projects. He asked the minister not to prepare the detailed project report on the Godavari-Kaveri-Krishna-Mahanadi river linking project without consulting the Karnataka government. He also sought national project status for the Upper Bhadra project.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Karnataka chief minister said, "Tamil Nadu's (Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar) river link project was also discussed in detail. I have told the Centre not to give clearance to that project till our Mekedatu project is cleared."

Meanwhile, Karnataka has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking injunction to prevent the Water Resources Ministry granting permission for Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been objecting to the Karnataka government's Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, which is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project that involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.

Karnataka has, however, maintained that the Makedatu project will benefit both the states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during the distress year, and its implementation will in no way affect the interest of the farming communities of the neighboring state.

Bommai is in Delhi on an official visit. He also met the Union health and law ministers.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Basavaraj Bommai India Karnataka Tamil Nadu Puducherry Cauvery Water Dispute Barrage/Dam River Linking
