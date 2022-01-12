Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

K-Rail: Global agencies including JICA offer support, says Kerala CM

Detailing the 'green aspect’ about the multi-crore project, connecting the south and north ends of the state, Vijayan said no reserve forest or water bodies would be adversely impacted by the Silver Line.

K-Rail: Global agencies including JICA offer support, says Kerala CM

Trending

K-Rail: Global agencies including JICA offer support, says Kerala CM
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T22:28:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 10:28 pm

Indicating that fund would not be a hurdle for his government to implement its flagship Silver Line Rail Corridor project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that various global agencies including Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have already offered financial support to the mammoth initiative. 

Negotiations have also been completed with institutions like Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Asian Development Bank (ADB) and KFW in this regard, he said amidst intense criticism from opposition parties against the implementation of the K-Rail, which is estimated to cost Rs 63,941 crore. Vijayan also made it clear that the Niti Aayog and the union ministries of Finance and Railway have accorded adequate sanction for the state government to identify the means of funding the project.

The Chief Minister gave a detailed description of the government's effort to raise funds for the multi-crore infrastructure project in an article penned in the latest edition of "Chintha", a mouthpiece publication of the ruling CPI(M). Categorically rejecting as "baseless" the opposition charge that the project would destroy the state's economy, he said there is no government anywhere in the world that does not borrow for infrastructure development projects. 

Everyone agrees that infrastructure development can stimulate economic growth as well as increase revenue, the Marxist veteran added. "Global financial agencies including JICA have come forward offering to provide financial assistance to the project. Negotiations have been completed with financial institutions like AIIB, KFW and ADB....Its detailed project report (DPR) was prepared by SYSTRA," he said in the article.

Noting that eco-friendly and cost-effective high speed transport facilities are indispensable for the growth of the southern state, he said the alignment of the Silver Line rail corridor was fixed through the considerably less populated areas giving priority to the technical, economic and social aspects of the state. A compensation and relief package-worth Rs 13, 265 crore would be implemented for the affected persons who would lose their houses, buildings, property and other belongings, he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Detailing the 'green aspect’ about the multi-crore project, connecting the south and north ends of the state, Vijayan said no reserve forest or water bodies would be adversely impacted by the Silver Line. "A section of people are unleashing propaganda that thousands of families will be left homeless through the land acquisition for the project. The land is intended to be acquired by giving appropriate compensation," he said.

The government is taking steps to address the concerns of people regarding the project and to take into account the views of peoples' representatives, he said, adding that a public hearing would be held to listen to the concerns and find solutions. Barring some resistance out of misunderstanding, the people of the state have generally acknowledged the significance of the mega project, he said and requested everyone to stand united for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, the Vijayan government's reported decision to invite tenders for printing 50 lakh handbooks to distribute among the public detailing the significance of the implementation of the K-Rail project drew flak from the opposition Congress as senior leaders V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala came out against it. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pinarayi Vijayan Opposition Railways Finance Minister & Ministry CPI(M) NITI Aayog
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement