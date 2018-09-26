Jewellery Designer, Roma Narsinghani to debut in Paris Fashion Week

Roma Narsinghani, the conceptual jewellery designer is set to debut at the Paris Fashion Week this season in collaboration with fashion designer Rahul Mishra.

Narsinghani has designed an exclusive capsule collection for Mishra’s showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.



The USP of the collection is that it has minimal pieces that can be styled in multiple ways, with equal prominence placed on versatility and functionality.



Some of the pieces include Po hair buns that can be worn in two ways - either as buns or with a ponytail.



The trinity studs can be styled in three different ways by just wearing one triangle stud or attaching the other two triangles to add length and drama to your look, said a statement.



She has also designed trinity lariat neck-pieces that allow one to change the length. This collection will also see anklets and a wide array of hair accessories such as mini combs and bobby pins.



"I'm extremely thrilled to be collaborating with Rahul Mishra for his Paris Fashion Week showcase. Bearing in mind the aesthetic of his collection, I have crafted a capsule line of handcrafted brass and silver jewellery to complement his signature woven garments.”



"It will be interesting to see how my geometric pieces and Rahul's embroidered garments come together on the runway," said Roma.

