Jeep Compass Discounts: Save More Than Rs 50,000

Nationwide exchange benefits of up to Rs 50,000

Total discounts can add up to Rs 1 lakh, including dealer-level price benefits

Discounts are available on all diesel variants

Benefits on the petrol variants are limited only to the AT variant

If there’s one car that is churning numbers for FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) in India, it has to be the Jeep Compass. The most affordable SUV in Jeep’s India lineup now gets discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh depending on the dealer and the city you buy from. For starters, the exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 can be had across India.

On top of that, Jeep dealers in Pune are offering cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and corporate offers up to Rs 15,000 on all diesel variants of the Compass, which include the Sport, Longitude and the Limited variant. As for petrol-powered variants, the discounts are only applicable on the higher-spec Limited AT and the not the base Sport variant of the SUV. Even the special Black Pack edition is available on discount. Sadly, the newly launched Limited Plus variant, which packs a sunroof, doesn’t get any offers or discounts.

But before you sign on the dotted line, bear in mind that these are city and dealer specific discounts. If you are looking to buy a Compass, contact your nearest Jeep dealership for more details on the various offers. These offers are valid only till November 30.

Source: cardekho.com