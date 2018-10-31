﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  Jamal Khashoggi Was Strangled, Chopped Into Pieces At Saudi Consulate: Turkish Prosecutor

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered.

31 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-31T20:05:45+0530
A Turkish prosecutor says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi  was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul as part of a premeditated killing, and his body was dismembered and disposed of.

A statement from chief Istanbul prosecutor Irfan Fidan's office also said on Wednesday that discussions with Saudi chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have yielded no "concrete results" despite "good-willed efforts" by Turkey to uncover the truth.

The statement is the first public confirmation by a Turkish official that Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered after he entered the Saudi Consulate on October 2 to collect paperwork needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

(AP)
 

