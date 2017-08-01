It Is Impossible To Use Aadhar To Track Citizens: UIDAI Tells SC

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today told the Supreme Court that it is virtually impossible to use Aadhaar to track citizens, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the UIDAI said that there were safeguards built into the law and its systems to ensure that the government could not use Aadhaar for surveillance even if a court were to permit them.

The Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also told a nine-judge constitution bench, which is considering whether privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen, that "nothing is private in the online era."

The central government also informed the top court that a 10-member expert committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna had been set up to suggest a draft bill on data protection.

The apex court had been hearing petitions that questioned collection of private information by UIDAI.