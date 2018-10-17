﻿
Home »  Website »  Automobiles »  Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launched At Rs 26.26 Lakh

Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launched At Rs 26.26 Lakh

The facelifted mu-X carries forward the 3.0-litre diesel engine from its predecessor

17 October 2018
Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launched At Rs 26.26 Lakh
Isuzu mu-X Facelift Launched At Rs 26.26 Lakh
outlookindia.com
2018-10-17T16:37:36+0530

Isuzu has launched the mu-X facelift at Rs 26.26 lakh (ex-showroom Hyderabad). The body-on-frame SUV is Isuzu's flagship offering and goes up against the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. The mid-cycle update features aesthetic changes and additional features.

Here’s the price list (ex-showroom):

The updated mu-X continues to draw power from the same 3.0-litre diesel like the pre-facelift model. It makes 177PS and 380Nm with a 5-speed AT. Like before, the new mu-X is also available with both 2WD and 4WD options. 

2018 Isuzu mu-X

VIEW NAVRATRI OFFERS

As far as the aesthetics are concerned, the mu-X looks sharper than before. Although there aren’t any changes to the sheet metal, the updated mu-X gets a redesigned front bumper, grille and rear bumper. It rides on bigger 18-inch, twin-spoke alloy wheels, which is a size up when compared to the 17-inch units offered in the previous model. It gets LED lighting as well, with new bi-LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lamps (DRLs) and tail lamps with LED elements.

2018 Isuzu mu-X

On the inside, it carries forward the same dashboard with new chrome and piano-black inserts along with additional soft-touch materials. Features on offer include six-way electrically adjustable driver seat, auto climate control with vents for all three rows, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators, push-button start, tilt adjustable steering, day/night IRVM and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. For safety, the new mu-X gets six airbags (instead of two), ESC, TC, hill start assist and descent control and Isofix child seat anchors.

The updated Isuzu mu-X comes with praiseworthy 5 years warranty and 5 years free periodic maintenance or 150,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Cars ISUZU 'mu-X' Isuzu Motors Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Automobiles

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PNB Fraud: ED Attaches Rs 218 Crore Assets Of Choksi And Other Accused
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters