ISRO's GSLV Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off

ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying the country's communications satellite GSAT-6A lifted off from the spaceport here today.

The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.

#WATCH: ISRO's launches GSLV-F08 carrying the #GSAT6A communication satellite from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

(PTI)