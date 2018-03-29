The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:17 pm National

ISRO's GSLV Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off

The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.
Outlook Web Bureau
ISRO's GSLV Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
ISRO's GSLV Rocket Carrying Communication Satellite Lifts Off
outlookindia.com
2018-03-29T17:18:18+0530

ISRO's GSLV rocket carrying the country's communications satellite GSAT-6A lifted off from the spaceport here today.

The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.

 

Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Andhra Pradesh ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : WHO Appeals For Contributions For Health Services To Rohingya Refugees
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters