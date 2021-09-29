Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler

Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles.

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler
Representational Image | AP

Trending

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Village, Wound Toddler
outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T20:34:23+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 8:34 pm

Dozens of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, hurling stones at cars and homes and leaving several people wounded, including a Palestinian toddler, activists said Wednesday.

Video of Tuesday's attack released by an Israeli rights group showed several shirtless settlers with scarves wrapped around their faces hurling stones at a cluster of homes and vehicles.

Israeli troops stood among the settlers but did not appear to be taking any action to stop them.

The Israeli military declined to comment. Israeli police described it as a “friction incident” and said two Palestinians and a settler were arrested. It said people were wounded on both sides and that it is still investigating the incident after complaints were filed on Wednesday.

Sami Hureini, a local Palestinian activist, said a group of Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

He said they then stormed the village itself, attacking residents with clubs and stones.

He said a four-year-old boy, Mohammed Bakr, was hospitalised with a head injury.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem released video of the attack and provided a similar account.

It said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian residents and arrested at least one Palestinian. An Israeli soldier can be seen throwing a tear gas grenade at the Palestinian who filmed the attack and then shoving him.

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war. The territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state.

In addition to more than 120 authorized settlements, more radical settlers have established dozens of outposts in rural parts of the West Bank. Israeli authorities are reluctant to dismantle them because doing so usually ignites clashes between the settlers and security forces.

The Palestinians and the international community consider all settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

B'Tselem said the settlers who took part in the attack came from two nearby outposts, Avigayil and Havat Maon. The area has seen a series of recent settler attacks.

B'Tselem and other rights groups say Israeli forces often turn a blind eye to settler violence or side with the settlers in clashes with Palestinians.

“What Palestinians endured yesterday in the South Hebron Hills is is one of the biggest attacks in broad daylight by settlers on a Palestinian community,” said Hagai El-Ad, the director of B'Tselem.

“But it needs to be understood that this is not just random settler violence. This is strategic. Israel aims to forcibly transfer Palestinians from large parts of the West Bank.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Ramallah Israel Israel-Palestine West Bank International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from World

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

UK Permits Development Of Gene-Edited Crops In Climate Fight

Without Taliban's International Recognition, Pakistan Is Facing Difficulties In Providing Aid: Report

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

Biden Is Finding Himself In Tough Spot Amid Illegal Immigrants Deportation Issue

US NSA Heads To Egypt As Israel-Hamas Tensions Flare Up

US Has Failed To Handle Pakistan's Support For Taliban: US Senator Jack Reed

US Deports Russian Man Jailed 9 Years For Cybercrimes

Top US Generals Had Recommend Having 2500 Troops In Afghanistan But Biden Disagreed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Lionel Messi Opens PSG Account As French Giants Humble English Champions Manchester City

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

Hardik Pandya Strikes Form As Mumbai Indians Beat Punjab Kings In IPL 2021

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

James Bond's 'No Time Time To Die' World Premiere In Britain

La Palma Volcano Eruption

La Palma Volcano Eruption

Advertisement

More from World

Gang Clash Inside Ecuador Prison Leaves 24 Inmates Dead, 48 Injured

Gang Clash Inside Ecuador Prison Leaves 24 Inmates Dead, 48 Injured

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

US Senators Seek Sanctions On Taliban, Role Of Pakistan In Aiding Group

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

'Illegal Immigration Policy': Florida Sues Biden Administration, Orders To Detain Vehicles Involved In Transporting 'Illegal Aliens'

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

US Senator Lauds India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Export Resumption

Read More from Outlook

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Yogi Adityanath's UP Poll Pitch: A Crime Free State And Development

Vikas Pathak / Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh has said during a door-to-door campaign that Yogi Adityanath will be the party’s face in the coming state assembly polls.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik joined TMC.

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

Women's Day-Night Test: Trial By Fire For India Vs Australia

India and Australia last played a Test in 2006 with only Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami featuring in that game among the current players on both sides.

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Covid Instigates Higher Rate Of Suicides In Himachal, DGP Says Issue Needs To Be Addressed

Ashwani Sharma / All police stations of Himachal Pradesh have started recording the data of all the suicides from January 1, 2021.The highest number of suicides,136, happened in the biggest district Kangra.

Advertisement