ISL Live Streaming, Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC: When And Where To Watch Match 48 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

Having suffered defeats in the last two matches Bengaluru FC's and coach Carles Cuadrat will have their task cut out when they take on Mumbai City FC in a bid to reverse their fortunes in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in Goa on Tuesday.(More Football News)

For the first time in the history of the Indian Super League, BFC had failed to score in consecutive games.



Bengaluru have scored 11 goals but eight of them have come from set-pieces. They have conceded nine times this season. Cuadrat stressed his side cannot let slip-ups happen.

Bengaluru have a poor record against Mumbai City FC who've won half the games between the two teams. Mumbai haven't lost a game against Bengaluru in the previous two seasons. On current form, it is hard not to back Mumbai to extend that run. They are enjoying a dream run this season, remaining unbeaten in their last seven matches and maintaining clean sheets in their last two games. The latter stat is a reflection of the form that their keeper Amrinder Singh is in.



All you need to know about the Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC match:



Match: 48th match of ISL 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC

Date: January 5 (Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa



TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.



Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.



All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world.



Likely XIs:



Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh; Mohamad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Rowlin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh; Bipin Thounajam, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard; Bartholomew Ogbeche.



Benagluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Kumam, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri.



Squads:



Bengaluru FC: Goalkeepers - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthummawia Ralte, Lara Sharma; Defenders - Ajith Kumar, Diswa Darjee, Francisco Gonzalez, Joe Zoherliana, Juanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Wungngayam Muirang; Midfielders - Ajay Chhetri, Amay Morajkar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Khangebam; Forwards - Deshorn Brown, Edmund Lalrindika, Kristian Opseth, Leon Augustin, Ashique Kuruniyan, Mahesh Naorem, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip.



Head coach - Carles Cuadrat (Spain)



Mumbai City: Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Ngasepam, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia); Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Asif Khan, Bipin Thounajam, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.



Head coach - Sergio Lobera (Spain)

