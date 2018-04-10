Is This The New Suzuki GSX-S300?

Rumours suggesting Suzuki’s next 250cc replacement would see its displacement bumped to 300cc have surfaced on the internet. Speaking of 300cc motorcycles, Chinese auto firm Haojue had applied for patents for a 300cc motorcycle, called Haojue HJ300. Interestingly, some Suzuki bikes like the GW250 and GSX-250R are already being manufactured at the Hajou production facility in Changzou, China. And while the Haojue HJ300 is expected to launch in 2019, there is a strong possibility that Suzuki might rebadge the bike as the GSX-S300 for global markets.

While Suzuki might not use the same design, it might use the chassis and motor. As it is, the old GW250 / Inazuma frame seems pretty dated now. The new frame appears to be a diamond-type unit that seems to use an aluminium section swingarm instead of the old box section unit. Other sporty bits include upside down front forks, ABS, clip-on handlebars, a shorter wheelbase and a sharper front rake.

We expect the new Suzuki GSX-S300 to carry the same styling DNA as the larger GSX-S750 and GSX-S1000 which are expected to be refreshed for 2019. This could result in revised body panels and fuel tank, while carrying over the chassis underpinnings and the 300cc motor from the HJ300.

In addition to the GSX-S300, Suzuki is also expected to launch a new faired GSX-S300, which again points towards a more dynamic chassis setup. Suzuki is expected to have a completely revamped range in 2019 which would include a new Hayabusa, new GSX-R750 as well as updated versions of the GSX-S750 and the GSX-S10000.

