Is Ravichandran Ashwin Hurt At Yuvraj Singh's Twitter Comments After Motera Test Ends In 2 Days?

Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin sent out a cryptic posts after India's facile 10-wicket win in Ahmedabad leaving the fans of the ace spinner confused.

Many fans interpreted them as a veiled reply to all those who have criticised the pitch at Motrea.

Ashwin had a great Test match in Ahmedabad as he reached a milestone of 400 wickets and took seven wickets in the match.

Ashwin, who also became the second fastest bowler to reach the 400 Test wicket-mark after Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, posted a series of tweet which left many fans confused.

Fans attributed the tweets as a reply to former India player Yuvraj Singh who had criticised the pitch and indicated that if Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh had played on tracks like these they would have taken 800 wickets.

Soon after the victory Yuvi had tweeted, “Finished in 2 days, Not sure if that’s good for test cricket ! If Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ? ”

finished in 2 days Not sure if that’s good for test cricket !If @anilkumble1074 and @harbhajan_singh bowled on these kind of wickets they would be sitting on a thousand and 800 ?ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂHowever congratulations to ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ @akshar2026 what a spell! congratulations @ashwinravi99 @ImIshant ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 25, 2021

Yuvraj was criticised for this tweet by many fans. And when Ashwin tweeted that, “Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it’s against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one that's been sold to us! The choice is always ours,” many took it as a reply to Yuvi’s tweet.

Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it’s against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us!



“The choice is always ours” — Ashwin ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that’s an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it’s a classic example of “outbound marketing”, however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us — Ashwin ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021

Ashwin’s tweet was in three parts and it read

““Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that’s an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it’s a classic example of ‘outbound marketing’, however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us.”

“‘you can’t think on your own’ and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that ‘As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat.”

Fans reacted to the tweets as an answer to Yuvraj Singh.

This man knows how to handle idiots like @YUVSTRONG12 pretty well.



With this tweet he has smashed Yuvi's balls out of the park!!



Yuvraj must be wondering now, why did I had to put such a shameful tweet, only to get embarrassed by Ashwin!!



Ashwin is awesome! — RaviKumar V ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@raaga31280) February 26, 2021

