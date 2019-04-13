﻿
Dhawan and Pant added a 105-run stand to hand Delhi a seven-wicket victory over the two-time champions Kolkata in IPL 2019

13 April 2019
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
2019-04-13T23:02:21+0530

Rishabh Pant, probably the world's most famous babysitter, spent some good time with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar after Delhi Capitals' win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Dhawan and Pant added a 105-run stand to hand Delhi a seven-wicket victory over the two-time champions, and soon after the post-match proceedings, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen toying with the five-year-old kid.

Watch it here:

Pant became a worldwide celebrity after his on-field banter with Australia Test captain Tim Paine. After the series, the wicketkeeper duo became friends with Pant even tending to Paine's kids.

Rishabh Pant Shikhar Dhawan Kolkata Cricket - IPL

