Rishabh Pant, probably the world's most famous babysitter, spent some good time with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar after Delhi Capitals' win over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Dhawan and Pant added a 105-run stand to hand Delhi a seven-wicket victory over the two-time champions, and soon after the post-match proceedings, the wicketkeeper-batsman was seen toying with the five-year-old kid.

Watch it here:

Every IPL team vs rcb pic.twitter.com/nFHoK4bC98 — #MakeRohitLoseWeight (@Pogbazooka) April 12, 2019

Pant became a worldwide celebrity after his on-field banter with Australia Test captain Tim Paine. After the series, the wicketkeeper duo became friends with Pant even tending to Paine's kids.