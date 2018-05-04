The Website
04 May 2018 Last Updated at 6:17 pm Society

Instagram Adds Payments Features To Enable Online Purchases

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
Facebook-owned Instagram has added payment feature to allow users to make online purchases. 

This feature is currently limited to certain users.

The feature allows Instagram users to add a credit or debit card with their profile and set up a security pin. They can make purchases within the photo-sharing service and make payments without having to leave the site, Cnet reported.

Payments is the next big thing for tech giants who are looking at retaining users in the form of customers by offering them a one-stop destination for all their needs, including social, photos, and now e-commerce.

The new native payments feature is currently available through limited partners and businesses on Instagram.

(ANI)

