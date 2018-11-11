Indonesia Calls Off Search For Lion Air Crash Victims

The Indonesian authorities on Saturday informed that they have stopped searching for the victims of Lion Air Flight 610 that crashed recently.

However, the authorities will keep looking for the Lion Air flight's second black box and the cockpit voice recorder (CVR).

"Since yesterday afternoon until today we have not found any more victims and, therefore, I declare the search and rescue operation is over," said Muhammad Syaugi, head of the search and rescue agency.

"We apologise to the public, especially the families of victims if during the operation we were not able to satisfy everybody," he added.

Earlier on November 6, investigators of the Lion Air Flight 610 had confirmed that the airspeed indicator of the aircraft had malfunctioned during its last four flights.

The investigators had discovered the fault after analysing the flight data recorder (FDR) of the plane which plunged into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta on October 29 with 189 people on board.

Boeing, the manufacturer of the 737 MAX 8, along with six black box experts from four different countries, are at present analysing the flight data recorder in Indonesia.

The first part of the black box of the doomed plane, recovered on November 1, revealed that it had performed 19 flights in total including its final flight scheduled from Jakarta to Sumatra.

The black box is an important source for retrieving information linked to the mystery behind the crash of brand new Boeing 737 Max 8 jet in clear weather conditions.

The Lion Air crash is the worst airline disaster in Indonesia since 1997, when 234 people died on a Garuda flight near Medan. In December 2014, an AirAsia flight from Surabaya to Singapore plunged into the sea, killing all 162 on board.

Indonesian airlines were barred in 2007 from flying to Europe because of safety concerns, though several were allowed to resume services in the following decade.

The ban was completely lifted in June. The US lifted a decadelong ban in 2016.

Lion Air is one of Indonesia's youngest airlines but has grown rapidly, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations.

It has been expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, a fast-growing region of more than 600 million people.

