Virat Kohli led India to a historic 31-run win over Australia in the first Test match at Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

On the fifth and final day of the match Monday, India bowled out Australis for 291 in 119.5 overs shortly before Tea on Monday.

After the match, when Kohli was leaving the field with team-mates, he was caught off-guard by Aussie spin great Shane Warne, leaving the India captain blushing.

Warne, who was one of the experts for a broadcaster of the series, invited Kohli to watch the video of him dancing during Day 3.

Watch how Kohli reacted:

Cricket Australia first shared Kohli's dancing video in a GIF format.

Kohli became the first captain from Asia to win Test in Australia, England and South Africa. The win also marked India's first victory in an opening Test of a series in Australia.