Mohammed Shami claimed six wickets in the second innings to help India bowled out Australia for 243 just after Day 4 Lunch of the second Test at Perth on Monday.

With a 43-run lead, Australia have set India a target of 287 runs. India scored 283 runs in the first innings.

Australia were going strong till lunch but wickets started tumbling at regular intervals, but Shami led India's fightback.

He was the most successful bowler, taking six wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took three.

Usman Khawaja (72) was the highest scorer for the hosts. Skipper Tim Paine (37) also contributed handsomely.

Towards the end, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood forged 36 runs partnership in 38 balls for the last wicket to help their team to post a challenging score.

Earlier, Australia were at 190/4 in their second innings, taking a healthy lead of 233 runs at Lunch.

Resuming the day at 132/4, Paine and Khawaja started the proceeding on a positive note. The duo played cautiously in the first hour and then started playing their shots.

Indian bowlers struggled in the first session as a result both the overnight batsmen continued batting till the lunch.

Brief scores: 326 and 243 all out in 93.2 overs (Khawaja 72, Paine 37; Shami 6/56). India 283.