﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Indian Selectors Can't Challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Syed Kirmani

Indian Selectors Can't Challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Syed Kirmani

The five-member selection panel, comprising MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh, Dewang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, is low on international playing experience.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Indian Selectors Can't Challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Syed Kirmani
File Photo
Indian Selectors Can't Challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Syed Kirmani
outlookindia.com
2018-10-08T17:52:28+0530
Related Stories

Former chief selector Syed Kirmani has said that Ravi Shastri is the main selector, being the coach of the team, while also stating that the current selection committee should listen to what the team management wants.

The ex-India wicketkeeper's comments come in the wake of the controversy over the exclusion of Karun Nair and Murali Vijay from the Test squad.

When asked about the selection row, Kirmani told PTI: "If you ask me, Ravi Shastri is the main selector, being the coach. He along with the captain and senior members will discuss and put it (what they want) across to the selection committee.

Both Nair and Vijay claimed that they were not spoken to by the selectors before or after being dropped, a claim that Prasad has dismissed by stating that both the batsmen were duly informed.

"The current selection committee, with due respect, is inexperienced to these guys (Shastri and Kohli). And they better listen to what the team management wants because they cannot debate with Shastri and Kohli, who have much more experience," said the 68-year-old, who headed the selection panel in the early 2000s.

In fact, the five-member panel is low on international playing experience with chief selector Prasad playing six Tests and 17 ODIs. The other four – Sarandeep Singh (2 Tests, 5 ODIs), Dewang Gandhi (4 Tests, 3 ODIs), Jatin Paranjpe (4 ODIs) and Gagan Khoda (2 ODIs) too do not have enough experience in top-flight.

"Luck also plays a role in selection. Take my example. I was sidelined at the peak of my career," said Kirmani, who played the last of his 88 Tests in 1986, on the sidelines of the first Test against the West Indies in Rajkot.

India are currently hosting the West Indies in a full series, comprising two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.

India won the first Test at Rajkot inside three days, beating the Windies by an innings and 272 runs. The second Test will be played at Hyderabad, starting Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Syed Kirmani Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : #MeToo Movement: Hrithik Roshan Breaks Silence On Vikas Bahl, Says All 'Proven Offenders' Must Be Punished
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters