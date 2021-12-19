Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day

Mormugao, Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, is an ideal example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat as it incorporates several niche indigenous technologies.

Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day
Mormugao, Indian Navy's second ship of Project 15B | PIB

Indian Navy's 'Mormugao' Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day
2021-12-19T20:18:48+05:30
Press Information Bureau (PIB)

Press Information Bureau (PIB)

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 8:18 pm

Indian Navy's second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, which was planned to be commissioned in mid 2022, proceeded on her maiden sea sortie today.

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of the Project 15B destroyers. The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and thus becomes an ideal example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. 

The ship embarked on it's maiden sea trial on 19th December when the nation celebrated 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule. The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the liberation.

Dedicating the ship's name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but will also link the ship's identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building.

Mormugao is expected to add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities. With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India.

