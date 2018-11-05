India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

India will start as the favourites, once again when they take on the West Indies in the penultimate game of the tour. India, having won the Test and ODI series, will hope for an early wrap up in the T20I series too.

On Sunday, India ended their four-match losing streak against the Windies by registering a nervy five-wicket win at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata, thanks to efforts from Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and debutant Krunal Pandya.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: November 6 (Tuesday)

Time: 7: 00 PM IST

Venue: Ekana International Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed the series opener due to a gastric complaint, is likely to make a return at Lucknow, meaning Umesh Yadav will get the drop. Except this, there's no other reason to change the team. The same goes with the Windies side.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed

Windies: Rovman Powell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin (w), Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (c), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas