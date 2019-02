Up against a confident Australian outfit, India will hope to find the right XI in the second Twenty20 International at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

In the first match, which India lost by three wickets in a last-ball thriller, the hosts were found wanting in the batting department.

So, the priority should be on the batting front. But with returning KL Rahul hitting a half-century on Sunday, India may still go with the same top six, though there is a good chance of bringing in all-rounder Vijay Shankar, for under-performing Rishabh Pant.

The same can be said about Dinesh Karthik. So, it's betwen Pant or Karthik for Shankar.

Presence of Shankar will also give a bowling option, considering the batting friendly nature of Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead the charge with Yuzvendra Chahal supporting with spin. Umesh Yadav, who failed to defend 14 runs in the final over at Vizag, is likely to make for Siddarth Kaul.

Young spinner Mayank Markande, who made debut in the first match, should keep his place in the XI.

India's likely XI:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik/Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Umesh Yadav/Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah