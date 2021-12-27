Omicron Covid Variant: Yellow Alert In Delhi? What Will Remain Open, What Won't

With the Omicron cases surging across the national capital, the Delhi government has once again imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting today. The national capital reported 331 new Covid-19 cases - highest in six months - with one death on Monday, and the infection rate remained above the critical 0.5 per cent -- at 0.68-- for the second day in a row .

The high infection rate has now triggered the possibility of a Yellow Alert in the national capital.

Under the Delhi government’s four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), which was charted in July, early this year, in anticipation of a third wave, the yellow alert is likely to impose additional curbs on the city. However, the state government is yet to take a decision on the matter.

What is Yellow Alert?

The Yellow Alert will roll out if the positivity rate remains above the critical mark of 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The alert will also be issued if the cumulative positive cases for a week touch 1,500, or the average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals remain above 500 for a week.

If put into effect, here’s what will remain closed and open:

1. Shops and malls selling non-essential goods and services will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even formula, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone with 50 per cent vendors.

2. Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain shut and private offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. Delhi government offices will call 100 per cent grade I officers.

3. Restaurants will be allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm at 50 per cent capacity, while bars will operate from 12 pm to 10 pm at half the capacity.

4. Gyms, yoga centres, spas, swimming pools, sports complexes, stadiums and entertainment parks will also remain shut. However, no restrictions will be imposed in organising national or international sports events.

5. Public parks, salons and beauty parlours will remain open.

6. Cinema halls and multiplexes will be shut down along with banquet halls and auditoriums. However, hotels will be allowed to remain open.

7. Only 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.

8. The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent seating capacity. Passengers will not be allowed to stand inside the metro.

9. Interstate buses will run at 50 per cent seating and only two passengers will be allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, and cycle rickshaws.

10. Ban on social, political, religious gatherings will prevail. However, worship places will be allowed to remain open with a cap on the entrance of devotees.