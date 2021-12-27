Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Omicron Covid Variant: Yellow Alert In Delhi? What Will Remain Open, What Won't

The Yellow Alert is likely to roll out if the positivity rate remains above the critical mark of 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days.

Omicron Covid Variant: Yellow Alert In Delhi? What Will Remain Open, What Won't
Image for representation. | PTI

Trending

Omicron Covid Variant: Yellow Alert In Delhi? What Will Remain Open, What Won't
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T13:29:25+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 1:29 pm

With the Omicron cases surging across the national capital, the Delhi government has once again imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting today. The national capital reported 331 new Covid-19 cases - highest in six months - with one death on Monday, and the infection rate remained above the critical 0.5 per cent -- at 0.68-- for the second day in a row .

The high infection rate has now triggered the possibility of a Yellow Alert in the national capital.

Under the Delhi government’s four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), which was charted in July, early this year, in anticipation of a third wave, the yellow alert is likely to impose additional curbs on the city. However, the state government is yet to take a decision on the matter.

What is Yellow Alert?

The Yellow Alert will roll out if the positivity rate remains above the critical mark of 0.5 per cent for two consecutive days. The alert will also be issued if the cumulative positive cases for a week touch 1,500, or the average occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals remain above 500 for a week.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

If put into effect, here’s what will remain closed and open:

1. Shops and malls selling non-essential goods and services will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even formula, while one weekly market will be allowed per municipal zone with 50 per cent vendors.

2. Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain shut and private offices will be allowed to function at 50 per cent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. Delhi government offices will call 100 per cent grade I officers.

3. Restaurants will be allowed to remain open from 8 am to 10 pm at 50 per cent capacity, while bars will operate from 12 pm to 10 pm at half the capacity.

4. Gyms, yoga centres, spas, swimming pools, sports complexes, stadiums and entertainment parks will also remain shut. However, no restrictions will be imposed in organising national or international sports events.

5. Public parks, salons and beauty parlours will remain open.

6. Cinema halls and multiplexes will be shut down along with banquet halls and auditoriums. However, hotels will be allowed to remain open.

7. Only 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.

8. The Delhi Metro will run at 50 per cent seating capacity. Passengers will not be allowed to stand inside the metro.

9. Interstate buses will run at 50 per cent seating and only two passengers will be allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, and cycle rickshaws.

10. Ban on social, political, religious gatherings will prevail. However, worship places will be allowed to remain open with a cap on the entrance of devotees.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Omicron Fresh Covid Cases Delhi Yellow Alert National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son

Maharashtra Police Hands Over Notice To Narayan Rane For Proceedings Against His Son

Punjab CM Channi Claims Delhi Night Curfew Is Kejriwal's Ploy To Postpone Punjab Polls

Kejriwal Exaggerating Covid-19 Threat, Wants To Postpone Punjab Polls: Charanjit Singh Channi

Defence Ministry Prohibits The Import Of 351 Items Under Staggered Timeline

Long Queues Outside Many Stations As Delhi Metro Trains Run With New Covid Norms

Victoria Memorial Hall Turns 100; Was Opened With A Jewelled Key

False Declaration On Edu Qualification By Poll Candidate Can Be Corrupt Practice: HC

Gurgaon Metro Stations Face Long Lines Of Commuters As 50% Capacity Guidelines Come Into Effect

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Night Curfew: 411 Challans Issued For Violating Covid Norms In Delhi

Night Curfew: 411 Challans Issued For Violating Covid Norms In Delhi

Those Who Bow Before Modi's Wrong Decisions Follow Hindutva: Rahul

Those Who Bow Before Modi's Wrong Decisions Follow Hindutva: Rahul

West Bengal Governor Seeks Updates On Hill Council's Operations

West Bengal Governor Seeks Updates On Hill Council's Operations

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Read More from Outlook

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Missionaries Of Charity Is Not The Only One To Have Lost Foreign Contribution Licence

Outlook Web Desk / The FCRA rules have been tightened several times under the Narendra Modi regime which has blocked funds for multiple NGOs.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: Shami, Siraj Strike; Target For SA - 305

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement