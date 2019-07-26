﻿
Yeddyurappa Used Excellent Horse Trading Skills To Subvert Democracy: Congress

The party said the BJP backed Governor's decision to permit Yeddyurappa to take oath without raising any doubt was anti-democratic.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister today at 6 pm
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2019-07-26T16:30:20+0530

The Congress and JD(S) on Friday severely criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and the 'BJP backed Governor' for allowing B S Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka through "unconstitutional means", charging that parliamentary democracy was being "butchered" in the state. 

In a twiiter message tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah, the Congress said,

As Yeddyurappa staked the claim in a surprise move and said he had been invited to form the government, the Congress, said, "corruption icon and former jail bird" Yeddyurappa had used his "excellent horse trading skills" to subvert democracy and come to power.

JD(S), which was the Congress' ruling coalition partner, said the Governor's decision to permit Yeddyurappa to take oath without raising any doubt was "anti-democratic."

Former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has become "an experimental lab of the BJP." He said the BJP has a strength of 105 which is way less than the halfway mark.

"In no way BJP can form the government if the constitution is followed," he said adding, this only proved that BJP has no belief in the democratic values.

 Echoing similar sentiments, JD(S) tweeted, "The strength of the house is 222 (after disqualification of three  MLAs) and the half-way mark is 112. However, BS Yeddyurappa approached the governor saying that he has 105 MLAs with him.

The party said the Governor's decision to permit Yeddyurappa to take oath without raising any doubt was anti-democratic.

Yeddyurappa's sudden move came a day after speaker K Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel MLAs R Shankar, RameshJarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, while keeping pending
his decision in respect of 14 other lawmakers.

(Inputs from PTI)

B.S. Yeddyurappa H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy Congress BJP Bangalore Bengaluru Karnataka Congress-JDS alliance

or just type initial letters