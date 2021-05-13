Year’s First Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ Forming Over Arabian Sea, Likely To Intensify Further: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast about a low-pressure area which is forming over the Arabian Sea and it may intensify into a cyclone over the next 5 days.

According to IMD, the low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 and will intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16, and continue to move north-northwestwards.

Named as cyclone ‘Tauktae’, if it reaches the Indian coast, it will be India’s first cyclonic storm of this year 2021, which may disrupt life at a time when the country is battling a surging second wave of Covid-19. The name ‘Tauktae’ has been given by Myanmar.

The areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted.

“There is a lot of variation among models. Some models are showing it’s likely to cross the Oman coast, some indicate south Pakistan which would also mean parts of Gujarat will be affected,” Sunitha Devi, in charge, cyclones at India Meteorological Department, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Owing to the rough weather condition, the Kerala government has requested everyone to follow safety guidelines issued by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised fishermen out in the deep sea to return to the coast and also advised them not to venture into the sea.

The government said yellow and orange alerts have been sounded in a few districts.

An orange code warning has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki for May 14 as there is a possibility of very heavy rains between 115.6 millimetre and 204.4 mm for 24 hours.

According to the IMD, a downpour in the range of 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall' (yellow alert).

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged the people living in landslide-prone areas and coastal areas to take all precautions.

It also directed authorities to take steps to open relief camps adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

People should avoid traveling through high-range areas during the night, it said.

Officials said a fisherman from the coastal town of Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram died after being struck by lightning while he was engaged in fishing on Tuesday night.

