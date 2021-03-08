'Women Capable Of Creating History', 'Leading Country Powerfully': Congress Leaders On Women's Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday gave the the message of women’s empowerment on the occasion of International Women's Day. "Women are capable of “creating history and future with formidable grace”, said Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party described women as the backbone of the nation and said each of them should be celebrated each day.

“Narishakti - women power - is the only way the true idea of India as envisioned by our ancestors will be accomplished. Let us stand by her, let us stand for her, let us follow her lead into a truly equal, free, safe & prosperous tomorrow," the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “Women are capable of creating history and future with formidable grace. Don’t let anyone stop you”

While, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the 'Nari Shakti' and gave her greetings through Twitter post. "Giving more and more space to women's voices is the foundation of women's empowerment", she wrote.

The more women people's representatives, lawyers, pilots, entrepreneurs, soldiers, doctors, teachers, writers, journalists, sportspersons and artists there will be, the more the world will look beautiful and powerful, read her tweet in Hindi.

..à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¿ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¤à¤¬à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¦à¥à¥¤



à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤¨à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¿ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤°à¤ªà¤à¤, à¤®à¥à¤à¥à¤¯à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤µ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¶à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤µ à¤¸à¥à¤à¤¦à¤° à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¤à¥à¤µ à¤¦à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 8, 2021

"I am proud that the policies of the Congress have strengthened the leadership of women in local bodies in our country," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Women’s leadership in India had shown how powerfully and beautifully women can lead the country as sarpanches, chief ministers and as prime minister, she added.

With PTI Inputs

