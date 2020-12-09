Woman Hospitalised With Burns, Daughter Says Father Set Her Afire

A 40-year-old woman with serious burns was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday with her daughter accusing her father, the victim’s husband, of setting her afire, said police.

With the victim’s condition deteriorating, she was shifted to a hospital in Kanpur, said Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Satpal.

He said the woman, identified as Savita of Sahimapur village, was admitted to the hospital with serious burns.

The woman’s daughter has alleged that her father Kiranpal Singh, with whom her mother was having a strained relation, was set ablaze by him, the SP said.

He said the woman, living elsewhere, had visited her strained husband’s place along with her 16-year-old daughter to settle some dispute regarding some property, the SP added.

Hussainganj police station’s SHO Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said Savita’s daughter has alleged that her father and other family members sprinkled oil on her mother and burnt her.

The SHO said that the woman is not in a position to tell something, and the matter is being investigated.

