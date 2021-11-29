Winter Session: Bill To Repeal 3 New Farm Laws Passed In Lok Sabha; No Discussion

Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was introduced noon on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament and passed without discussion or debate.

Bill to repeal farm laws passed in Lok Sabha | PTI/File Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T12:55:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 12:55 pm

Even as protesting farmer completed a year of demonstrations in November against three contentious farm laws passed by Centre last year, a bill to repeal the laws, against which farmers was passed by the Lok Sabha within minutes of introduction on Monday. On

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 shortly after noon on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Bill was passed amid continued protests by Opposition regarding farms laws and MSP.

The opposition sought a debate on the bill and came to the well of the House raising slogans and banners. Speaker Om Birla said that he was ready for the debate provided there is order in the House.

As the opposition continued the protests, the Speaker announced the passage of the bill after voice vote.

He then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, had announced that the laws will be repealed.

Various farmer groups have been protesting against the laws for more than a year and many farmers have also lost their lives during the protests.

(With PTI inputs)

