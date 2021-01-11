January 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Will Show He Was True Nationalist’: Hindu Mahasabha Opens Nathuram Godse Library

‘Will Show He Was True Nationalist’: Hindu Mahasabha Opens Nathuram Godse Library

The dedicated study centre will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India, an official said

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Will Show He Was True Nationalist’: Hindu Mahasabha Opens Nathuram Godse Library
@ANI/Twitter
‘Will Show He Was True Nationalist’: Hindu Mahasabha Opens Nathuram Godse Library
outlookindia.com
2021-01-11T11:29:28+05:30

The Hindu Mahasabha inaugurated a "gyanshala" or a study centre on Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh.

It is an attempt to "educate" youngsters about the Partition of India and embed respect and knowledge about eminent historical personalities like Maharana Pratak, an official said. 

"The Nathuram Godse 'gyanshala' will inform the young generation about various aspects of the Partition of India and will disseminate information on national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap," Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj told reporters on the occasion.

He alleged that the Congress was behind the Partition of India in 1947.

With PTI inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: Couple Loses 4th Child After 3 Stillborn Kids

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Nathuram Godse New Delhi Libraries & Museums Nationalism Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos