Who Released Masood Azhar? Tell Families of 40 CRPF Jawans: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi

Azhar, along with some other terrorists, was released by the Indian government in December 1999 in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 March 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-03-10T16:03:15+0530

Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Modi to tell the families of the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack as to who released Masood Azhar, whose Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that it was the present National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval who went to Kandahar to hand over the "murderer" Azhar.

Azhar, along with some other terrorists, was released by the Indian government in December 1999 in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 for which JeM has claimed responsibility.

Since the attack, there has been rampant politics over it with BJP and Prime Minister Modi alleging that the Congress and other opposition parties are aiding the Pakistani narrative after several leaders raised questions over the veracity of government's claims regarding number of terrorists killed in the airstrikes that India Air Force carried out on terror camps in Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack. 

PTI

