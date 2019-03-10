Who Released Masood Azhar? Tell Families of 40 CRPF Jawans: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi

Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government over the Pulwama attack, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Modi to tell the families of the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack as to who released Masood Azhar, whose Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that it was the present National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval who went to Kandahar to hand over the "murderer" Azhar.

PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF Shaheeds, who released their murderer, Masood Azhar?



Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand the murderer back to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/hGPmCFJrJC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2019

Azhar, along with some other terrorists, was released by the Indian government in December 1999 in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.

At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 for which JeM has claimed responsibility.

Since the attack, there has been rampant politics over it with BJP and Prime Minister Modi alleging that the Congress and other opposition parties are aiding the Pakistani narrative after several leaders raised questions over the veracity of government's claims regarding number of terrorists killed in the airstrikes that India Air Force carried out on terror camps in Pakistan, after the Pulwama attack.

PTI