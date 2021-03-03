What Next After Covid-19? Experts Believe Spanish Flu, Which Killed 50 Million People, Can Make A Comeback

It has been a year since coronavirus wreaked havoc throughout the globe. And while numerous countries have begun mass vaccination programmes, experts believe that the pandemic is far from over.

On Tuesday, a senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official said it was "premature" and "unrealistic" to think the pandemic might be stopped by the end of the year.

Amid this, another WHO expert has warned that the dreaded Spanish Flu virus, which killed around 50 million people in 1918, could make a comeback and lead to another pandemic.

A report published by “The Sun” states that experts believe that mutations of the seasonal flu virus cold lead to the next pandemic.

"Since we've seen it (Spanish Flu) before, we could see it again. We still need to remain prepared for this type of scale of the event…The next one (pandemic) will be flu or another coronavirus. You know that flu can do it, and you now know that coronavirus can do it. So, flu hasn't gone off the list, flu remains on the list,” The Sun quoted Dr John McCauley, a leading member of the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System as saying.

Meanwhile, Dr. Michael Ryan, director of WHO's emergencies programme said, that the world’s singular focus right now should be to contain the transmission of Covid-19.

