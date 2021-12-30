Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
West Bengal To Restrict Flights From UK, At-Risk Countries From January 3

All the direct flights from the UK and those emanating from other high-risk countries will not be allowed to enter West Bengal from 3rd January. Covid-19 and Omicron variant cases are constantly rising in the state.

All direct flights from United Kingdom to Kolkata have been suspended from 3rd January, 2022 | Getty Images

2021-12-30T21:30:58+05:30
Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 9:30 pm

The West Bengal government said on Thursday it is suspending all direct flights from the UK and those emanating from other high-risk countries from January 3, amid growing scare over the rise in number of Covid cases of the omicron variant, an official said.

State's Home Secretary B P Gopalika wrote to the Union civil aviation ministry informing it about the state's decision due to the rising number of patients detected with the omicron strain of the contagion. West Bengal has so far reported 11 cases of the omicron variant.

"In view of the rising number of omicron cases globally and as well as within the country, the state government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspended all direct flights from United Kingdom to Kolkata from January 3, 2022.

" Flights, which is an at risk country as notified notified by MOHFW, Government of India, will not be allowed in the state and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn," he wrote in a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

