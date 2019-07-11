﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal: Seven Kanchapara Councillors Return To TMC; 8 Others Say 'Mamata In Our Hearts'

West Bengal: Seven Kanchapara Councillors Return To TMC; 8 Others Say 'Mamata In Our Hearts'

This comes just a day after eight other TMC councillors of the Halisahar municipality rejoined the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying they had been forced to join hands with the BJP.

Probir Pramanik 11 July 2019
West Bengal: Seven Kanchapara Councillors Return To TMC; 8 Others Say 'Mamata In Our Hearts'
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal: Seven Kanchapara Councillors Return To TMC; 8 Others Say 'Mamata In Our Hearts'
outlookindia.com
2019-07-11T15:39:06+0530

At least seven councillors of the Kanchapara municipality in West Bengal's North24 Parganas district have returned to the Trinamool Congress, weeks after they had defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This comes just a day after eight other TMC councillors of the Halisahar municipality rejoined the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying they had been forced to join hands with the BJP. The TMC now claims the majority in the 23-member board.

Both Kancharapara and Halisahar had witnessed widespread violence during and after the Lok Sabha elections in which the ruling TMC put up a below-average show. The two municipalities fall in the Bispur assembly constituency of the Barackpore Lok Sabha seat.

The returning councillors said the BJP had threatened them and almost dragged them into the party, adding “Mamata Banerjee was in our hearts”.

Ever since the Lok Sabha elections during which the BJP made deep inroads into the Mamata bastion, the TMC has been plagued by defections -- one after another of councillors and MLAs.

READ MORE IN:
Probir Pramanik Mamata Banerjee North 24 Parganas district National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Cricket World Cup Semifinal: Australia Win Toss, Elect To Bat Vs England
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Probir Pramanik
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters