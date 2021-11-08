Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Veteran TMC leader Amit Mitra, who has been handling the state exchequer since 2011, will have to step down as he didn’t contest the election this time.

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with finance minster Amit Mitra, who is likely to step down from the post soon | PTI/File Photo

Trending

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T16:48:20+05:30
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

More stories from Snigdhendu Bhattacharya
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 4:48 pm

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal is likely to see a new finance minister taking charge, as the present minister Amit Mitra’s six-month tenure as a non-elected minister ends on Tuesday. He was sworn in on May 10, five days after Banerjee took oath as the chief minister for her third consecutive term.

However, in all likelihood, the chief minister will appoint Mitra on some advisory role in the finance department as she heavily depends on him in managing the state exchequer. This is why there are speculations that Banerjee might keep the department to herself and allow Mitra to do the job as advisor to the minister.

The 73-year-old former secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has been serving as the finance minister since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government came to power in 2011.

Related Stories

TMC Veteran Amit Mitra To Step Down As Finance Minister Of West Bengal

“As of now, the most-likely option is that the chief minister will keep the department to herself, appoint a junior minister and appoint Mitra as the advisor to the department. The junior minister will coordinate with Mitra for smooth functioning,” said a veteran TMC minister who did not want to be named.

Due to several age-related ailments, Mitra did not contest the assembly elections held in March-April this year. After returning to power, Banerjee, who depends significantly on Mitra for managing the state exchequer, asked him to continue.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Unlike chief minister Mamata Banerjee who too had taken oath as a non-MLA chief minister but later got elected in a bypoll, Mitra did not contest any by-election. He had informed his party that his health would not allow him to campaign for any election.

“Multiple changes in the government are expected on Tuesday. Not only will the government have to entrust someone else with the finance ministry, it also has to find a replacement for another veteran Subrata Mukherjee,” said a Bengal minister who did not want to be quoted.

Mukheree, 75, died on Thursday. He served as the panchayat and rural development minister from 2011.

Finance and panchayat and rural development have been one of the most important departments in her government and she never changed the minister concerned since 2011.

Mitra has been handling the massive task of controlling the state’s debt-GSDP (gross state domestic product) ratio amid the government’s relatively high share of social welfare expenditure in the backdrop of the absence of any new big industrial project during the last 10 years.

The TMC government considers Mitra’s performance as commendable, as despite a huge increase in social sector expenditure during the Mamata Banerjee regime compared to the erstwhile Left Front government, the state’s debt-GSDP ratio came down from its historic peak at 41.9 percent in 2010-11 to 34.75 percent in 2018-19, according to the state’s budget reports.

In the state’s total expenditure, the share of spending in social welfare sector – which includes education, sports, art and culture, health and family welfare, water supply, sanitation, housing, and the welfare of labours and the backward classes – increased from 9.8 percent in 2010-11 to 19.42 per cent in 2018-19.

Yet, the state’s gross fiscal deficit as a percentage of the GSDP improved from 4.2 percent in 2010-11 to 2.96 percent in 2018-19, according to budget documents.

However, political and economic observers did not have much praise on offer for him.

“Mitra has played a role in increasing state revenue but I do not consider him to have played any exceptional role. First, he failed to check the growth of chit funds at the beginning of the TMC regime until the chit fund bubble burst on its own. Second, despite having been a prominent FICCI personality for a long time, he failed to build trust among the industrial sector on investing in Bengal,” said Udayan Bandyopadhyay, who teaches political science at Bangabasi College in Kolkata.

Left economist Prasenjit Bose, however, feels Mitra’s achievements were much more modest than his “hyperbolic and exaggerated claims, unsubstantiated by data.”

Bose said, “The state’s GSDP figures were inflated which artificially improved the debt-GSDP. There has been little improvement in the state’s own tax revenue mobilisation. Social sector spending has increased largely due to enhanced devolution of the state’s share in central taxes following the fourteenth finance commission’s recommendations".

Mitra, who holds a PhD in economics from the Duke University in the US, comes from a family of freedom fighters, including his father, Haridas Mitra and mother, Bela, who also was a niece of ‘Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose.

Both Haridas and Bela were part of Bose’s Indian National Army and the former was also sentenced to death by the British administration, though later commuted. Later, he was elected to the state Assembly in 1957 as a Praja Socialist Party member, in 1967 as a Bangla Congress member and in 1972 as a Congress member.

Tags

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya West Bengal AITMC National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Uphaar Cinema Fire: Real Estate Barons Sushil, Gopal Ansal Get 7 Years In Jail Over 1997 Case That Killed 59

Car Drops Into Well After Driver Falls Asleep On Wheel In Gujarat, Two Kids Among Four Killed

Mayawati Slams Samajwadi Party For Being 'Contemptuous' Of Dalits

Charanjit Channi Demands Abolition Of Farm Laws, Vidhan Sabha To Hold Special Session, Warns Punjab CM

Lakhimpur Violence: SC Expresses Displeasure Over Investigation, Suggests Monitoring By Ex-HC Judge

PM Modi Has Highest Approval Ratings Among Fellow World Leaders: American Research Firm

LK Advani At 94: All You Need To Know About The BJP Veteran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: AQI In 'Very Poor' Category, Minimum Temperature At 13.6 Celsius

Delhi: AQI In 'Very Poor' Category, Minimum Temperature At 13.6 Celsius

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

Centre Places Purchase Order For One Crore Doses Of Zydus Cadila's Needle-Free Covid Vaccine

The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It: KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

The Fool Who Increased VAT Will Have To Reduce It: KCR Attacks Centre On Fuel Prices

Lal Krishna Advani's Birthday: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Among Many Wish Him

Lal Krishna Advani's Birthday: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Among Many Wish Him

Read More from Outlook

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Even after five years of demonetisation that aimed to promote the digital economy, Indians still love to deal in cash

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal was among the two advocates appointed for the post of the additional AG in Punjab.

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Arijit Ghosh / India's cricket administrators showed more drive to boost BCCI's coffers rather than take care of players' welfare during pandemic times.

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Veteran TMC leader Amit Mitra, who has been handling the state exchequer since 2011, will have to step down as he didn’t contest the election this time.

Advertisement