﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  West Bengal Govt Forms Panel To Probe Vidyasagar Bust Desecration

West Bengal Govt Forms Panel To Probe Vidyasagar Bust Desecration

The bust of the 19th century social reformer, Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar was shattered allegedly by BJP workers in clashes, during a roadshow by party president Amit Shah in the city on May 14.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 May 2019
West Bengal Govt Forms Panel To Probe Vidyasagar Bust Desecration
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered probe into Vidyasagar bust desecration
File Photo
West Bengal Govt Forms Panel To Probe Vidyasagar Bust Desecration
outlookindia.com
2019-05-28T10:24:47+0530

The West Bengal government has formed a five-member committee to look into the desecration of the bust of Vidyasagar during a BJP rally in the city earlier this month, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The panel will be headed by newly-appointed Home Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, and includes Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, Additional Commissioner of Police Jawed Shamin and Principal of Vidyasagar College Goutam Kundu, she said.

"During the elections, miscreants destroyed the bust of Vidyasagar. We have formed a committee... It will look into the incident and its causes," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

Two FIRs have already been lodged in the case, and 35 people have been arrested, the chief minister said.

The college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th-century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers in clashes, during a roadshow by party president Amit Shah in the city on May 14.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah West Bengal Vandalism BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ready To Be Congress Leader In Lok Sabha If Party Offers: Shashi Tharoor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters