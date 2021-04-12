April 12, 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Banned From Campaigning For 24 Hours

The poll body said Mamata Banerjee cannot campaign in any manner from 8pm on Monday till 8pm on April 13.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
The Election Commission of India on Monday banned West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours. The poll body said Mamata Banerjee cannot campaign in any manner from 8pm on Monday till 8pm on April 13.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and expressed displeasure over the decision of the poll body.

"EC stands for Extremely Compromised," he said in a tweet. The EC action is reportedly over Banerjee's remarks, in which she had appealed the Muslim voters in the state to vote en-mass for the TMC, The BJP had filed a complaint with the poll body for Banerjee's comments, in which she had said - “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP.”

The Election Commission has previously served two notices to the West Bengal CM in connection with the matter. In response to the EC notices, Banerjee had questioned why PM Narendra Modi was not served any notices by the poll body.

