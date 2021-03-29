March 29, 2021
Poshan
West Bengal Elections 2021: 48 Crude Bombs, Country-Made Firearms Seized From Narendrapur

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel seized 48 crude bombs near a water body in Kathipota village in Narendrapur police station area on Sunday

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Representational Image
2021-03-29T07:49:19+05:30
Also read

Clashes broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in multiple areas across West Bengal since Saturday when 30 constituencies in five districts went to polls in the first phase.

Meanwhile, a large number of crude bombs and several country-made firearms were seized in different poll-bound areas in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Acting on a tip-off, police personnel seized 48 crude bombs near a water body in Kathipota village in Narendrapur police station area on Sunday, an officer said.

The crude bombs were defused and further investigation is underway, he said.

An arms factory was also busted in Merigunj village in Kultali police station area late on Saturday night, another officer said.

The owner of the house, where the illegal arms manufacturing unit was functioning, was arrested, he said.

Four country-made firearms and an unfinished gun have been seized, the officer added.

These areas will go to polls in the third phase on April 6.

With PTI inputs

 

