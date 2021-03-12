March 12, 2021
Corona
2 Die In West Bengal After Receiving Covishield Vaccine Shots, Probe Launched

The primary findings have suggested the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 March 2021
Two senior citizens in West Bengal died after receiving their Covid-19 vaccine shots,  a senior official said on Thursday.  This has prompted the state health department to launch a probe into the incidents. 

The deceased have been identified as Parul Dutta (75) from Darjeeling district and Krishna Dutta (65) from Dhupguri.

The primary findings have suggested the fatalities were due to cardiac ailments. However,  the department is awaiting the final investigation report to come to a conclusion.

"Two deaths occurred in North Bengal districts on March 8 and March 9 after they were inoculated with the Covishield vaccine. Initial assessment revealed multiple cardiac problems..." he said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal registered three Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, pushing the toll to 10,286.

All the three deaths -- two from North 24 Parganas and one from Howrah -- were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, officials said

The coronavirus tally rose to 5,77,511 with 244 fresh cases.

The state now has 3,110 active cases, while 5,64,115 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

During the day, 85,519 people were vaccinated, the officials added.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

