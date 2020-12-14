Wedding Called Off In UP After Groom's Friends Drag Bride To Dance Floor

A wedding was called off in Bareilly after some friends of the groom dragged the bride to the dance floor, according to a report by The Times of India.

The couple, both postgraduates, was getting married in a grand wedding ceremony in Bareilly. The groom was from a village in the district while the bride was from Kannauj. The merriment was brought to an abrupt halt when the bride was forced to bust some movies, leading to a heated argument.

The kin of the bride said she cannot be forced to tie the knot with a man who didn't respect her. The family called off the wedding and decided to go back home. They also filed a dowry complaint against the groom's family, who then agreed to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh after reaching a settlement.

“The wedding has been called off. The woman’s family had given a dowry complaint. No FIR was registered since it is an issue between two families. They reached a settlement,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

On Sunday, the groom's family sought to make amends and tried to convince the bride for a re-organising a ceremony to complete the nuptials. However, the bride refused to tie the know, citing the "misbehaviour" that happened on the wedding day.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine