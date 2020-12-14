December 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Wedding Called Off In UP After Groom's Friends Drag Bride To Dance Floor

Wedding Called Off In UP After Groom's Friends Drag Bride To Dance Floor

The family cancelled the wedding and later filed a dowry complaint against the groom's family.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Wedding Called Off In UP After Groom's Friends Drag Bride To Dance Floor
Representational Image
PTI
Wedding Called Off In UP After Groom's Friends Drag Bride To Dance Floor
outlookindia.com
2020-12-14T15:03:58+05:30

A wedding was called off in Bareilly after some friends of the groom dragged the bride to the dance floor, according to a report by The Times of India. 

The couple, both postgraduates, was getting married in a grand wedding ceremony in Bareilly. The groom was from a village in the district while the bride was from Kannauj. The merriment was brought to an abrupt halt when the bride was forced to bust some movies, leading to a heated argument.

The kin of the bride said she cannot be forced to tie the knot with a man who didn't respect her. The family called off the wedding and decided to go back home. They also filed a dowry complaint against the groom's family, who then agreed to shell out Rs 6.5 lakh after reaching a settlement. 

“The wedding has been called off. The woman’s family had given a dowry complaint. No FIR was registered since it is an issue between two families. They reached a settlement,” the report quoted a police officer as saying.

On Sunday, the groom's family sought to make amends and tried to convince the bride for a re-organising a ceremony to complete the nuptials. However, the bride refused to tie the know, citing the "misbehaviour" that happened on the wedding day.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

More Muslim Women Joining BJP Because Of Triple Talaq Bill: Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau bareilly Marriage National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos