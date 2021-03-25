‘Wear Bermudas If You Want To Show Your Leg’: Dilip Ghosh’s Shocking Remark On Mamata Banerjee

During a poll campaign in Purulia, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh triggered a fresh controversy when he said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas if she is so keen to display her injured leg.

Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Wednesday, Ghosh said, “The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn’t she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree? I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that,” the BJP state unit chief said.

"If she has to display her leg for viewing, she can very well wear Bermuda shorts. That will help to have a better view," the BJP MP was purportedly heard stating.

The controversial statement sparked off raging criticism by Trinamool Congress leaders.

The party’s Lok Sabha MP Mohua Moitra tweeted on Wednesday, saying: “BJP state president asks in the public meeting why Mamata Di is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?”

Another Trinamool MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar described the words as shocking. “It now appears that the role of state president has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers – he has conveniently crossed all limits,” she added.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee injured her leg during a campaign at Nandigram earlier this month.

