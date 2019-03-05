﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'We Don't Take Cognizance Of Such Propaganda': Indian Navy On Pakistan's Claims

'We Don't Take Cognizance Of Such Propaganda': Indian Navy On Pakistan's Claims

Pakistan Navy in a statement had said that "Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters".

Outlook Web Bureau 05 March 2019
'We Don't Take Cognizance Of Such Propaganda': Indian Navy On Pakistan's Claims
Representational Image
'We Don't Take Cognizance Of Such Propaganda': Indian Navy On Pakistan's Claims
outlookindia.com
2019-03-05T18:27:31+0530
Also Read

Hours after the Pakistan Navy on Tuesday claimed to have thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter the country's territorial waters, the Indian Navy said that Pakistan has indulged in false propaganda and said we don't take cognizance of such propaganda.

"Over the past several days, we have witnessed Pakistan indulging in false propaganda and spread of misinformation. The Indian Navy does not take cognizance of such propaganda. Our deployment remains undeterred," the Navy said in a statement.

Pakistan Navy in a statement had said that "Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters".

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba warned about terrorists being trained to carry out attacks even via sea route.

After the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 and captured its pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was handed over to India on Friday.

Ever since, tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been heightened prompting calls from leaders across the world for restraint.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Navy Warship / Naval Ship / Submarine Indo-Pak National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Oppn Indulging In 'Kitne Mare, Kitne Mare', Balakot Casualties Will Be Known 'Today Or Tomorrow': Rajnath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters