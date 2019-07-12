WATCH | RPF Jawan Saves Woman From Being Crushed Under Train In Ahmedabad

An elderly woman was saved by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan from being crushed under a running train as she tried to board it in the Ahmedabad railway station on Friday.

The woman in the video is seen to be rushing down the platform, carrying luggage, in an attempt to board the train leaving the station.

But just as she attempts to climb, her foot slips and she comes under the train. An RPF jawan, present on the spot, immediately rushes towards her to pull her out with the help of other people present there.

The woman, in the video, comes out alive after a gruesome fall.