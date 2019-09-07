﻿
Watch: PM Modi Hugs, Consoles An Emotional ISRO Chairman K. Sivan Before Leaving Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flanked by his security personnel, was moving towards his car when ISRO Chairman Dr K. Sivan approached him. It appeared that Dr Sivan wanted to thank PM Modi after his inspiring speech to scientists.

07 September 2019
Watch: PM Modi Hugs, Consoles An Emotional ISRO Chairman K. Sivan Before Leaving Centre
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs ISRO chairman Dr K. Sivan, (ANI)
Watch: PM Modi Hugs, Consoles An Emotional ISRO Chairman K. Sivan Before Leaving Centre
2019-09-07T09:26:41+0530
Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address to the nation in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2 lander "Vikram" losing communication with ground stations, India saw some deeply emotional visuals from outside the ISRO centre.

PM Modi, flanked by his security personnel, was moving towards his car when ISRO Chairman Dr K. Sivan approached him. It appeared that Dr Sivan wanted to thank PM Modi after his inspiring speech to scientists.

Within seconds, PM Modi hugged Dr Sivan and pat his back. Experts and panellists sitting in TV studios said it was an image that will go down as one of the most powerful moments in the country's history.

Watch the video here:

Here's another video of this overwhelming moment:

Earlier, PM Modi addressed the nation and gave the all-important morale booster to the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, saying he stood by them and so did the nation.

Before taking to the dais, PM Modi shook hands with scientists and lauded their efforts. The prime minister was speaking in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram losing communication with ground stations.

"I can understand the sadness that I see on your face," PM Modi said, adding "I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost; our courage has only become stronger."

He added: "Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger, we came very close but we need to cover more grounds."

The learnings from today, PM Modi said, will make ISRO and India stronger and better in future. "There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow soon."

"When ISRO has its encyclopedia of success, some hurdles cannot put its flight out of trajectory," he said.

Narendra Modi Dr K. Sivan New Delhi Bangalore Chandrayaan-2
