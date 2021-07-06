July 06, 2021
Watch: No Scissors At An Inauguration, KCR Loses Cool, Pulls Off The Ribbon

Due to the missing scissors at an inauguration ceremony, CM KCR quickly loses patience and promptly pulls off the ribbon with his hand from a door.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2021
Watch: No Scissors At An Inauguration, KCR Loses Cool, Pulls Off The Ribbon
The chief minister was inaugurating community houses in Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district
Watch: No Scissors At An Inauguration, KCR Loses Cool, Pulls Off The Ribbon
2021-07-06T12:05:38+05:30

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was seen impatiently pulling out an inauguration ribbon at a community housing site with his hands after organisers failed to secure a pair of scissors to do the job.

The video showed the chief minister, along with several people and reporters waiting as organisers went around, looking for a pair of scissors. Due to the missing scissors at an inauguration ceremony, CM KCR quickly loses patience and promptly pulls off the ribbon with his hand from a door.

The chief minister was inaugurating community houses in Mandepalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday, July 4, when the mismanagement happened.

For the unversed, the housing community, which consists of 1300 flats, has been named ‘KCR Nagar’ and was built at a budget of Rs 80 crore.

