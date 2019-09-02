Watch: Five Lions Drag Buffalo To Eat. What Happens Next Could Shock You

A video shared by Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter shows a group of lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park preparing to feed on a buffalo.

The group comprised five lions and had just brought a buffalo down to the ground. It wasn't dead yet. Within seconds, two of the lions launched an attack on the third, which some on Twitter pointed out belonged to some other pride, the reason why it was targetted.

These #lions have a lesson to teach. They were having their meal but decided to fight with each other. And food walked away. Credits in video. pic.twitter.com/e7PUaZYWnP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 1, 2019

The remaining two lions, too, got involved in the fight. And the buffalo, dragged by the group, pounced on the opportunity, took a while to come back to its feet, and ran away immediately.

Not just Kaswan, many others on Twitter also saw a lesson in the video. Here are some of the responses:

