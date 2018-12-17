VVIP-Chopper Scam Case: Delhi Court Issues Notice To ED On Rajeev Saxena's Bail Plea

Delhi's Patiala House Court issues notice to Enforcement Directorate on anticipatory bail plea of Rajeev Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman & an accused in the case. Next date of hearing is December 24

Rajeev Saxena, accused in a money laundering case connected with the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal moved a Delhi court Monday seeking anticipatory bail.

A director of two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — filed application through his advocate before Special Judge Arvind Kumar, saying he was anticipating arrest.

The court sought response from the ED by December 24, when it will next year the matter.

The court has already issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Saxena in the case.



