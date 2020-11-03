Voting Begins For Second Phase Of Bihar Assembly Polls, 1,463 Candidates In Fray For 94 Seats

Ninety-Four of Bihar’s 243 seats will be up for election today in the second phase of assembly polls with BJP’s biggest crowd-puller – Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading the NDA attack with a series of rallies. The rallies will be digitally transmitted to 200 grounds in Bihar where more crowd is expected to gather.

By-elections for 54 assembly seats across 10 states will also be held today.

PM Modi has two rallies scheduled for Tuesday -- one at Arariya and another at Saharsa. Both the rallies are kept early in the day deliberately.

According to reports, the first rally is at 9:30 am and PM Modi will address what the BJP is calling a "Vishal Jan sabha" at Farbisganj's Hawai Adda Maidan which comes under Araria.

The key candidates include Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Left parties, and the Congress, whose massive rallies have drawn a direct barb from the Prime Minister. Last week, PM Modi tagged him as the "Crown prince of Jungle Raj".

The second rally is scheduled at 11.30 am at Saharsa's Patel Maidan.

The second phase of the poll will be held across 17 districts of Bihar.

