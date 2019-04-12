'Vote For Me Or Face The Risk Of Not Receiving My Help': Maneka Gandhi Tells Muslims In UP's Sultanpur

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi on Friday courted controversy when she threatened Muslims to vote for her or face the risk of not receiving her help as a lawmaker.

Gandhi was addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur from where she is contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development said, in any case, she is going to win the Lok Sabha polls with or without support from Muslims.

Watch the video here:

SHOCKING AND DEEPLY DISTRESSING



Union Minister Maneka Gandhi telling a gathering of Muslims in UP's Sultanpur, from where she is contesting the election, to vote for her or else she will not be inclined to be responsive to their requests. pic.twitter.com/TUvxzQR3xo — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) April 12, 2019

"This is important. I am winning. I am winning because of the love and support of people. But if my victory is without Muslims, I won't feel that good. Dil khatta ho jayega (Things will become sour). Then when a Muslim comes to me for work, I think let it be, how does it matter. It's all give and take, isn't it? We aren't all sons of Mahatma Gandhi, are we? (laughter). It's not that we keep on giving and then losing in the election. This victory will happen with or without you."