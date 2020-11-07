November 07, 2020
‘Vote For Development,’ Nadda Appeals To Voters As Final Phase Of Polling Begins In Bihar

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar as part of the third and final phase of state assembly elections.

PTI 07 November 2020
As polling for the last phase of Bihar assembly elections began on Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda appealed to the people of the state come out and vote in large numbers.

"Last phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is taking place today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for development of Bihar. People should ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda tweeted.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.

 

 

